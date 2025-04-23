Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 142 Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of DDM opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $356.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.84.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

