Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,412 Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 2,827.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

PSNL stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $301.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.89. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

