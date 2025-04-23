Quantessence Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $355.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.83 and its 200 day moving average is $389.53. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.