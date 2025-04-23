Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

FJAN opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $948.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

