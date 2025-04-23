Syon Capital LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX)

Syon Capital LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBAX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 6,830.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,343,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,754,000 after buying an additional 994,073 shares during the last quarter.

BBAX stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

