iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,275,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,704 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,237,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,374.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 261,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 250,597 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,763,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 125,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

EWC stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

