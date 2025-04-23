Syon Capital LLC Sells 697 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Syon Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $62.87.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.