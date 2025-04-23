Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s 6th Largest Position

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.1% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,222,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 476,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.00, for a total transaction of $602,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,510,470. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $6,300,738.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,793 shares in the company, valued at $38,154,349.31. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,662 shares of company stock worth $237,476,709. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $500.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $598.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.67.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

