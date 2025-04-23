Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $163.93 Million Stock Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986,750 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Janux Therapeutics worth $163,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,189,000 after purchasing an additional 845,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after buying an additional 288,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 596.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,429,000 after acquiring an additional 950,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 3,592.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 535,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 520,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JANX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital raised Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 341,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $10,470,974.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,658,988 shares in the company, valued at $295,951,392.32. The trade was a 3.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $140,994.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,658.31. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JANX opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. Analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.