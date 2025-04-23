Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 10.7 %

HBCP opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $383.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.55. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBCP. Piper Sandler started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

