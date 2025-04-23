Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.34. 2,316,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,441,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Geron Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $898.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

