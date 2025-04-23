Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,600,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,136,000 after buying an additional 542,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,637,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,419,000 after buying an additional 64,418 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.39.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.32.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

