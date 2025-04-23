Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Nasdaq worth $194,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

