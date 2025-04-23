OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. This represents a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 8.3 %

3M stock opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $90.65 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

Get Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.