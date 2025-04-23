iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53,507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,554.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,817.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

