State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 10,866 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $324.64 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.13.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

