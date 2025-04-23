Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $219,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $870,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $494,916,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,969,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,542,000 after buying an additional 46,570 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,195,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,856,000 after buying an additional 573,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 20.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

View Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.