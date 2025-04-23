Natixis Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Natixis cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 3.9 %

CSGP stock opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.06 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

