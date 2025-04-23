Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.2 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.18 and a 200-day moving average of $180.33.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $349,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,866.92. This represents a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $454,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,535 shares of company stock worth $2,952,507. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

