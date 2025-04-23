AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.500-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

AZZ Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. AZZ has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.31.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

