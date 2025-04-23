Short Interest in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Declines By 16.5%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of DHI opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.07.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
