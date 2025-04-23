Short Interest in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Declines By 16.5%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.07.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

