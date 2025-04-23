Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Upgraded at B. Riley

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Modiv Industrial stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. Modiv Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $158.38 million, a P/E ratio of -144.45 and a beta of -0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Modiv Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Modiv Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

