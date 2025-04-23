Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 971,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $2,180,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 465,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 264,928 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 157,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $1.35 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

loanDepot stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $369.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.38. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

