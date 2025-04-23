Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 134,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 544.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 272,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE IKT opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IKT

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.