Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 998,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,670,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 86,475 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,943,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 47,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

WWW opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $992.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

