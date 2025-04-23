Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,340 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,044,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,204,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 3,450,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,532,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 908,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 576,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 72,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
ACRS stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
