First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 52,147 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $63,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBSH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,752,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,258,583.12. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,222. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.