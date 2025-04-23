Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $170.47.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
