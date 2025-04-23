Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,613 SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,613 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher bought 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,481.78. This trade represents a 137.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 3,100 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SSB opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.65. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

