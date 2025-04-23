Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $948,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $258.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.19.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.