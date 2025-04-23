GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1,014.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.33. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This represents a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.