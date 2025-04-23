NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 6.2 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $117.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

