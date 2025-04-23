Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.86. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $50,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $593,098.20. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $382,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

