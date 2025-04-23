FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 million.
FVCBankcorp Stock Performance
Shares of FVCB opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $192.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.21.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
