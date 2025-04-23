FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 million.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCB opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $192.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.21.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

Featured Stories

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

