Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.750-6.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Atkore also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.010-2.080 EPS.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. Atkore has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $185.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

