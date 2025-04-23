Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

ONB stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.