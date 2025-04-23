HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for NBIX FY2026 Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $14.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.09.

NBIX opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.29. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total value of $21,836,853.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $76,911,518.16. The trade was a 22.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $93,007.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,856.18. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

