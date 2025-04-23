FY2026 EPS Estimates for Avient Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

AVNT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Avient by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,229 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Avient by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,515,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avient by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 111,489 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

