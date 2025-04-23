Cormark Predicts Altius Minerals’ FY2026 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE ALS opened at C$25.58 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.60 and a 1 year high of C$29.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

