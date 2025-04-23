Q1 Earnings Forecast for SIFY Issued By Sidoti Csr

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sify Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sify Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sify Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.29. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
