Seaport Res Ptn Expects Lower Earnings for Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

