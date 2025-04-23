Q1 EPS Forecast for Consolidated Water Boosted by Analyst

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Water

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $2,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 54.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 105,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $2,167,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 47,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Water news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,860. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

