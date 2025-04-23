What is Cormark’s Estimate for CVE:QIS FY2026 Earnings?

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Quorum Information Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies stock opened at C$0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.92. Quorum Information Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.00.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

