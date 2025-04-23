Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $104,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

