Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $155,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 390,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 1,433,444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 125,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.9 %

TMO opened at $434.17 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.85 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $163.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. This trade represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.