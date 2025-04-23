The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a 2.8% increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Southern Trading Up 1.8 %

Southern stock opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30. Southern has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,296. The trade was a 52.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $100,811.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,284.90. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,855 shares of company stock worth $4,348,784. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

