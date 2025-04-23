Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.81. 107,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,335,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $795.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,264.40. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $107,556.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,373.95. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $663,525. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.