iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 84,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 68,600 shares.The stock last traded at $86.73 and had previously closed at $88.28.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSA. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 154,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

