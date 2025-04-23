Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Trading Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 8,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 213,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on SION. TD Cowen started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Sionna Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %
Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($3.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($0.70).
Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.
