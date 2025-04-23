MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,120,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 3,441,950 shares.The stock last traded at $23.99 and had previously closed at $26.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MP

MP Materials Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $13,115,104.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,153,158 shares in the company, valued at $405,650,039.66. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,851. This trade represents a 20.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 604,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.